Leona Ruth Heidemann
- - In loving memory of Leona Ruth Heidemann
July 2, 1925-April 29, 2019 - 93 yrs old
On April 29th Lea Heidemann joined her husband Wayne and her daughter Sheila in heaven.
She is finally free of pain, grief from illness, and family tragedy.
She is survived by her son, Michael, her brother dan and sister Trudy, and 6 grandchildren as well as step grandchildren (the Boswells), many great grandchildren as well as one great-great grandchild.
She was faithful to her god, her family, and her friends and will be greatly missed by all. We all love you mom!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 17, 2019