Leonard "Butch" Goodwin
Palo Cedro - Leonard "Butch" Goodwin, age 77 passed away at Mercy Hospital on Wed., Oct. 9, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1942 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Leonard Goodwin Sr. and Jean Goodwin.
He leaves his wife Linda, his brother Larry Goodwin of Bella Vista, Calif., three children of a former marriage. Pam Barnett of Redding, Bobbie Goodwin of Colorado, and Donna Mattioli of Oregon. Two stepchildren, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jenney Franklin.
Butch moved to Palo Cedro in 1988. He was a car salesman in the Redding area, retired in 2017.
There will be a gathering at "Good Time Pizza" in Palo Cedro on Nov. 9 at 5pm.
