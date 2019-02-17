Services
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Northern California Veterans Cemetery
Igo, CA
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church,
3961 Alta Mesa Way
Redding, CA
LeRoy Gordon Neuenfeld


LeRoy Gordon Neuenfeld

Shasta Lake - LeRoy Gordon Neuenfeld of Shasta Lake, California passed away on January 11, 2019. LeRoy was born in Abbotsford, Wisconsin to Fred and Cora Neuenfeld on March 5, 1929. He married Beverly Thorvig on June 20, 1954 at the Lutheran Church in Lostwood, North Dakota. He worked as a laborer for Simpson Paper company for 28 years. LeRoy was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army.

LeRoy was a charter member of the Korean War Veterans Association Northern California Chapter #1. LeRoy was also a member of the VFW Chapter 9650 in Anderson, California, a former member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Anderson, California and a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Redding, California.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Beverly, children Randy Neuenfeld (Darlene), Londa Hill (Terry), Barbara Coon (Grant), sister Winnifred Kvamme, sister-in-laws Sylvia Neuenfeld and Evonne Piepkorn, brother-in-law Curtis Thorvig, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Cora Neuenfeld, in-laws Bennie and Bertina Thorvig, brother Robert Neuenfeld and brother-in-law Lee Piepkorn.

Arrangements are being made by Allen & Dahl, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001. A service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:30 at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery at Igo. A service will follow at 3:00 p.m. At Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3961 Alta Mesa Way, Redding.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Wreaths Across America" Northern California Veterans Cemetary, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047 or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019
