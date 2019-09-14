|
|
Leroy Oliver Taylor, Jr.
- - Leroy Oliver Taylor, Jr., born in Riverside, CA. to a strong and loving couple; Frances J. Taylor (Sebastian) and Leroy O. Taylor, Sr.; May 18, 1931. Like many families of depression era, moving often, seeking employment, at just 3 months old, they are in Ceres, CA. fishing for food, and making willow tree furniture (sold to people in the SF Bay area). Around 10 Yrs old, his father was employed as a "steamfitter," working on the Liberty Ships in the Alameda area. Attending (graduating), Hayward High School; Leroy was very active in football, baseball, and to the surprise of many, drama/theater, with roles in "Best Foot Forward," Shakespeare, etc. He briefly worked at the GM factory in Oakland before the family moved to Camino, CA. Attending Sierra Junior College (1950) he began work as a firefighter with CDF (California Division of Forestry) at Mt Danaher FFS, Keystone FFS, during the summers. He quickly promoted to Foreman and Fire Truck Driver. April 1953 he enlisted with the Army. Hoping to "see another place in the world," he was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco, Military Police. Quite disappointed, he was! Two years later, he went back to school and CDF.
Fall of 1956 he enrolled at Oregon State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry, which he took directly to CDF, working in Butte Ranger Unit, as a Registered Professional Forester. It was here in Oroville, at Siebolds Cafe, that he met the love of his life, Charlene, in the winter of 1962. They would tell their children later, with their own words, they were both smitten with each other. Married January 6, 1963, in Reno, Park Chapel, with close family in attendance. Therein began a life of adventure, employment, family, friends, and travels. After 6-7 years as a Forester, Leroy promoted quickly; 1970, Sacramento Headquarters; 1973, Assistant Ranger Unit Chief, Fresno; 1976, Ranger Unit Chief, Santa Clara Unit; 1977, Assistant Chief, Northern Region, Redding, CA. Where he retired December 1988. Leroy was extremely proud of the California Department of Forestry and Fire. He was very proud of working with the department and fellow employees. He was equally proud of his wife, and their children. We, "the boys," were integral within their life, thoughts, and hearts. Once retired he continued to enjoy many sports; golfing, snow skiing, boating, fishing, radio baseball, and yes, traveling! When Charlene retired, they cast off all anchors, traveled around the nation for 23 plus years. Proudly claiming to be, "full time RVers." Returning to Redding in 2016, to be closer to family and grandchildren. Sadly, Leroy passed on August 25, 2019.
His wife, Charlene, and sons; Trent Taylor (Tracy), Ralph Taylor, Brian Baker (Jennifer), Troy Baker (Jennifer), Grandchildren; T.J. Taylor (Samantha), Trevor Taylor (Keaton); Jessica Bonnett (Jim), Sage Baker (Shyloe), Lucas Baker, 4 great grandchildren, and brother Theodore "Ted" Taylor (Placerville, CA), will forever remember Leroy. His request (not one looking for attention), there will be no public memorial. He was a giving and loving husband and father. If you would like to donate to a charity in his name, please choose one that you wish to support. Charlene and Leroy appreciate St. Judes. He enjoyed a wonderful life.
"We'll see what happens," Leroy O. Taylor, Jr.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22, 2019