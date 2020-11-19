Leslie Marie Dana



6-02-1954 -11-06-2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Leslie Dana announces her passing due to respiratory failure in Redding, California. She is survived by her brothers Randy, Scott and sister Charleen, nephew and niece Richard and Marie Dana. Her immediate cousins are Karan English, Laural Park, and Dana Hall; Don, Colleen and Glenn Camp; niece and nephew Hilary and Brandt Kuykendall; and best friend Debora Gunderson. She was predeceased by her parents Wanda and Frank Dana.



Leslie grew up in Kensington, CA, and attended Kensington Elementary School, Portola Middle School and El Cerrito High School. During these years she developed many lasting relationships while also studying ballet and performing at school. She was active in sports, an avid outdoors woman and studied plants and animals in nature. She worked as a teller and supervisor at Bank of America in the Bay Area during the decade of the 80s, and in bank operations at several other financial institutions. Because of her love of the outdoors she subsequently moved to Redding. She pursued this passion and earned her degree in Ornamental Horticulture at Shasta College, graduating in 1991. Dana Designs residential landscaping company resulted from those studies. Her love of animals was displayed by her raising several dogs over the years, her adoptive cockatiel "Snow," and caring for backyard residents of birds, squirrels and a family of peacocks.



In spite of a tragic auto accident in her 20s, she was still able to enjoy her love of the outdoors, including kayaking with her best friend, Debora on Whiskeytown Lake. Leslie's most enduring traits were her sense of humor, easy going friendly manner, logical and empathetic demeanor and the willingness to provide wise advice and counsel when asked. She cherished many deep and enduring friendships and all who knew her will sorely miss her positive influence on their lives.



There will be a private service at a later date. Those who desire may make a donation in her name to their favorite charity.









