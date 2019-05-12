Lester L. Westling, Jr.



Fairfield - (1930 - 2019)



The Reverend Doctor Lester L. Westling, Jr., passed away in Fairfield, California on May 2, 2019, after battling cancer. A Requiem Mass at St. Luke's Anglican Church (1750 Canby Rd., Redding, CA) on May 20th at 10:00 a.m., will be followed by burial with full military honors at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo. A memorial service will also be held at Paradise Valley Estates in Fairfield, CA on May 13th at 2 p.m.



Lester was born and raised in Oakland, California, the son of Lester L. Westling, Sr. and June Westling. He graduated from the University of the Pacific, completed a Master of Divinity at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, as well as Master of Arts in Pastoral Psychology and Doctor of Ministry degrees from San Francisco Theological Seminary.



Lester was ordained Episcopal Deacon in 1950, and Priest in 1956. He served as Curate and Vicar in the Diocese of California from 1955-60, and Parish Rector of All Saints Redding from 1987-1995. In the intervening years, he was a Missionary in the Philippines with Igorot Tribes and a Chinese School and Parish from 1960-66, and U.S. Navy Chaplain from 1966-87. Military service included 2 years in combat in Vietnam with Marine Infantry; Field Medical and River Boat Patrols; surface, air and submarine deploying commands; and Naval hospitals. As a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist since 1975, Lester established a program for introducing family therapy to sea services, and was a Psychotherapist and Diagnostician at a mental health clinic in Red Bluff, CA.



Written works include a doctoral dissertation on ministry to prisoner of war returnees and their families; and three books: "All That Glitters: Memoirs of a Minister," "When Johnny/Joanie Comes Marching Home: Reuniting Military Families Following Deployment," and "After the Parade; Adjustments Confronting Military Personnel and their Families."



Lester was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie, sister Harriet Shank, and his parents. He is survived by children Karla Bakke (Peter), Lester Westling, III, and Karen Jerome (Brett), several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , and Disabled Veterans of America.