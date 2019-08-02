|
|
Lester "Gene" Rowland
Shasta Lake - Lester "Gene" Rowland of Shasta Lake, passed away peacefully at home with family on July 27.
Born July 26, 1935 in Muse Oklahoma to Roy and Nervia Rowland.
Family include: wife Maryann of 39 years, surviving brothers; Pete, Leon, and Roger. Deceased brothers; Marshall, Vernon, and Wayne.
Services will be held Monday, August 5th, 11:00 am at Allen & Dahl, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding CA, (530) 243-1525.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019