Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
Lester "Gene" Rowland


1935 - 2019
Lester "Gene" Rowland Obituary
Lester "Gene" Rowland

Shasta Lake - Lester "Gene" Rowland of Shasta Lake, passed away peacefully at home with family on July 27.

Born July 26, 1935 in Muse Oklahoma to Roy and Nervia Rowland.

Family include: wife Maryann of 39 years, surviving brothers; Pete, Leon, and Roger. Deceased brothers; Marshall, Vernon, and Wayne.

Services will be held Monday, August 5th, 11:00 am at Allen & Dahl, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding CA, (530) 243-1525.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
