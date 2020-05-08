|
Lewis James "Jim" Westlake
Cottonwood - Lewis James "Jim" Westlake, 83 of Cottonwood, California, passed away on April 20, 2020 of natural causes.
Lewis was born in Redding, California on April 29, 1936. He graduated from Shasta High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Chico State University. Lewis served six years in the Army National Guard.
Lewis married Mary A. Westlake (Brown) on August 22,1958; they were married 61 years.
Lewis worked as a Real Estate Broker and Rancher in Shasta County for nearly 60 years. He enjoyed hunting, mining, collecting and the great outdoors.
Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two children, son, Christopher Westlake and his wife Christine; daughter, Julie Cemo and her husband Dennis; his six grandchildren; Brian Westlake, Jessica Westlake, Jaysen Westlake, Jaxon Westlake, Francesca Cemo and Leland Cemo.
Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Edward Westlake and Edith Ida Hansen and his six sisters.
No further arrangements have been made at this time due to COVID 19 restrictions.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 8 to May 9, 2020