|
|
Lila Lee (Buell) Benoit
1924 - 2020
Lila Lee (Buell) Benoit passed away February 12, 2020 peacefully at her home in Redding, CA. She was born in Sparks NV on July 31, 1924 to Thompson and Martha Buell. She had a very active life. She danced and played the piano as a child. She met Carl Benoit while he was on leave in Reno, NV, while serving in the US Navy during WWII. She joined the US Navy soon after they met. Upon discharge from the Navy, Carl & Lila were married 75 years ago in Reno NV on February 17, 1945. They moved to Redding shortly after. They continued to live in Redding where they raised a family of eight children. Lila was active in St. Joseph Parish and Lady of Mercy Parish. As a family, summers were spent camping, fishing, boating, water skiing on Shasta Lake. They continued their active life into retirement traveling and golfing in their RV all up and down the western states including Mexico and Canada. Lila recorded her first ace when she holed out a 5-iron shot at the 103 yard No. 14 at Tucker Oaks.
Lila is survived by 2 sisters Velda Kraft of Taylorsville and Clare McDowell of Grass Valley and 1 brother Bob Buell of Vinton. Lila had 2 sisters that predeceased her, Doris and Deloris. Lila & Carl had 8 Children, Terry Benoit (Linda), Quincy, Patricia Strnad-Skrbin (George), Redding; Carla Morgan (Roger), Redding; William Benoit (Sandi), Anderson; Rita Benoit of Redding, Denis Benoit (Cristi), Shasta Lake City, Lila Benoit (Eric), Windsor, and Marcee Rosales (Mike), Cottonwood. Lila and Carl also have 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at St Joseph Catholic Cemetary with Military Honors. There will be a Celebration of Life later in the Spring.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we have to postpone until sometime in June. We will announce it later.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their hard work and dedication.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020