Lilian "Betty" Elizabeth Drake Files
Lilian "Betty" Elizabeth Drake Files was born on March 11, 1931, in Black Earth, Wisconsin to John and Aurelia (Gyte) Drake. Betty grew up a true Wisconsin "Cheese-Head" girl with her two brothers, Jim and Steve, and her older sister, Ann. Betty received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and was a true Badger for life. Ever the loyal fan, she cheered on her team just recently during the 2020 Rose Bowl.
Betty, with an adventurous spirit, traveled to Boulder, Colorado for summer school. One of the courses she took was rock climbing! After teaching school in Wisconsin for some time, Betty and a friend decided to get teaching jobs in the west. In 1960, after securing a job at Trinity High School, she packed up her '53 Oldsmobile and headed west without ever first visiting Weaverville.
Betty met her future husband, George Files, the only Greek in town, that year. They were married in 1961 and have been in love ever since.
Betty enjoyed her small-town life in Weaverville and was active in Girl & Boy Scouts, the THS Booster Club, Sewing Club, and other activities with her many friends. She was a strong supporter of her children as they grew up in Weaverville. Betty encouraged them no matter what path they followed.
Betty loved to swim, and she could be found every day in the summer swimming at the pool. She also bowled for many years on a local bowling team. She was often found on the slopes of the old Mt. Shasta Ski Bowl keeping husband, kids, and kids' friends in line and well fed.
Betty passed on her love of food, cooking and baking to her two children, who are both very proficient in the kitchen. A true Wisconsinite, Betty always kept excellent cheese in the house!
Betty will be missed by her family and friends and her husband of 59 years George. Betty is survived by her husband George, Redding, California; her two children; Nina Files-Keller, Reno, Nevada; and John Files, Park City, Utah; her siblings, Steven (Alice) Drake, James (Anne-Charlotte) Drake, and Ann Falconer; and her two grandchildren Keegan Keller and Isabella Keller, both of Reno.
The family requests that people make donations to the Trinity Scholarship Foundation or a local pet shelter in lieu of flowers or other gifts.
Her family would ask that instead of being sadden by her passing, that her life is celebrated with some Wisconsin Brats and a toast of beer.
The family will host a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
GO BADGERS!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020