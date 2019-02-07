Resources
Las Molines - A celebration of life was held in honor of the life of Linda Bernal in Bakersfield, Ca. on Jan. 31, 2019.

Linda passed on Jan 6 2019 at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, Ca.

Born to Violet and Alvin Arbaugh on July 28, 1952 in Ohio. Preceded in death by her mom and dad, step-father Ralf Williams and her husband Benji.

Linda leaves behind her daughter Michelle Strickland, step-son Alex (Jennifer), step-daughter Erica (Jason Holem) four grandchildren, many cousins and friends.

Linda will be remembered for her love of animals, laughter and adventure. She lived life to the fullest. You've left a hole in our heart. We miss you so much.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 7, 2019
