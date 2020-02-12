|
Linda Jean Luli Mem (Curl) Malone Born in Redding, CA on March 11, 1944
Linda was a beloved tribal leader and elder of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California. She went home to the Great Creator on February 7, 2020. She is survived by her sons, William Kahuma, Gene Numuchu (wife, Chanonn) and Nick Wima Malone, her grand-daughter Rachael Memluli Malone, her grandson, Brody Sonyuhi Malone and her long time best friend Lisa Kelley.
She was born to West and Lala Curl. She is survived by brothers Rod Curl, Gene Curl, sisters Nellie Bell and Carol Martin, preceded in death by siblings Annette Russell, Esther Russell, Russell McDaniel and Gary Curl I and Ronnie McDaniel.
Linda was an advocate in her beloved community, fighting for federal recognition of her tribe, creating awareness of the Wintu culture, and helping preserve the Wintu traditions and way of life for future generations.
In her younger years, Linda was a accomplished golfer, playing in the US amateur and winning a pro tournament on the Gold Coast tour. In 1986, she became the only Native American woman to win a ladies' professional golf tournament. After retiring professionally, Linda went on to teach golf for nearly 2 decades.
Later in life Linda took up painting, which became her new passion. Many of her water color paintings depict the Wintu and have been displayed across the state, and sold to a number of art lovers.
Services & Reception will be held on Sunday, February, 16, at 4499 Main Street in Shasta Lake at 12 p.m. The burial will follow at Black Canyon Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020