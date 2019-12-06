Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Louise Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Louise Carpenter Obituary
Linda Louise Carpenter

Linda Louise Carpenter, 80, died November 21, 2019 after a short illness. Her burial will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 pm at the Millville Cemetery. After a short ceremony there will be a reception for family and friends at the Palo Cedro Inn.

Mrs. Carpenter was born on August 14th, 1939 in Redding, California to Angie and Frances Silva. She attended Shasta High School. She married Dan Carpenter and they raised 4 daughters.

While Linda enjoyed her many years working and all of the great friends she met through her work, she decided to retire several years ago to spend more time with her children and grandchildren. Grandma ("Grams") could always be counted on to be on the sidelines at any grandchild's game, and to challenge a grandchild to a board game or a card game. These special times are something her family will never forget.

She is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Parks, Elizabeth Miller (Brian), Darla Lucas (Steve) and Dinah Lund (Chris), and her seven grandchildren, Kenny Beaulieu, James Parks, Daniel Lucas, Lindsey Lucas, Benjamin Lucas, Sydney Lund and Regan Lund, as well as four great grandchildren, Asher, Oliver, Clyde and Waylon Beaulieu.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -