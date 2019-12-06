|
Linda Louise Carpenter
Linda Louise Carpenter, 80, died November 21, 2019 after a short illness. Her burial will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 pm at the Millville Cemetery. After a short ceremony there will be a reception for family and friends at the Palo Cedro Inn.
Mrs. Carpenter was born on August 14th, 1939 in Redding, California to Angie and Frances Silva. She attended Shasta High School. She married Dan Carpenter and they raised 4 daughters.
While Linda enjoyed her many years working and all of the great friends she met through her work, she decided to retire several years ago to spend more time with her children and grandchildren. Grandma ("Grams") could always be counted on to be on the sidelines at any grandchild's game, and to challenge a grandchild to a board game or a card game. These special times are something her family will never forget.
She is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Parks, Elizabeth Miller (Brian), Darla Lucas (Steve) and Dinah Lund (Chris), and her seven grandchildren, Kenny Beaulieu, James Parks, Daniel Lucas, Lindsey Lucas, Benjamin Lucas, Sydney Lund and Regan Lund, as well as four great grandchildren, Asher, Oliver, Clyde and Waylon Beaulieu.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019