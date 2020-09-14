Linda Louise Walton



Linda Louise Walton passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She is survived by Brent, her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, and her two children Brian (Cindy) and Shanna (Don Merideth). She will be forever missed by her grandchildren Elizabeth Walton Travnick, Mac Walton, Kyle Ellis and McKinna Merideth Hayslett, and numerous other family members. She was predeceased by her parents Ernie and Helen Chambers, and her sisters Vickie Ivy and Christine Logan.



Linda was born on May 29, 1947 in Central Valley (Shasta Lake City) and attended Toyon Elementary, Central Valley Middle School, and graduated in 1965 from Central Valley High. She and her sisters were known as "the Dam kids".



In 1965, Linda participated in the Maid of Shasta County pageant. After being named as the winner, she qualified for the Miss California contest, and was chosen as one of the top ten contestants.



Linda attended Shasta College from 1965-1967. While attending college, she met and married Brent Walton. Linda retired from the USDA office after 40+ years of service and employment.



Linda was a firm believer in and strong supporter of her community. She was a longtime member and past president of the Shasta Rose Society. While in the Club, she became a Rosarian and a rose show judge. She became a Master Gardener, and had a personal garden of more than 400 roses.



Linda was a longtime member and past president of Alpha Delta Nu, a philanthropic sorority. She was also an active member of Republican Women. In her spare time, Linda participated in many Asphalt Cowboy events since 1992.



Linda was known for her warm personality and famous giggle, her complete knowledge of and love for gardening (the Queen of Roses), the depth of her friendship if you were lucky enough to be in her circle of friends, and her ability to always make you feel cared for. She will be forever missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









