Services
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 241-1626
For more information about
Lloyd Lyford
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
McDonald Memorial Park
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA
Anderson - Lloyd Lyford, 92 from Anderson Ca. passed on 3/7/2019 at Shasta Regional Hospital. Lloyd was born in Kennett Ca. on 4/23/1926. The construction of Shasta Dam forced his family, Father Joseph Lyford, Mother Leola Marion Luman, Brother Joseph Lyford to move to Redding. Lloyd graduated from Shasta High School in 1944. Lloyd worked in the logging industry and later started a trucking business Lloyd Lyford Trucking and worked until 1992. Lloyd was married three times and was preceded in death by, Roberta Lyford, Anita Lyford, and Alice Lyford. He is survived by six step-children, Madelene Nooe, Sherry Allison, Jesse Troughton, Marlene Miracle, Barbara Wilson, and Sandra Hansen. Lloyd has eight grand children and ten great-children. Viewing will be held a McDonald Chapel on 3/21 from 5pm to 7pm. There will be a grave side service the next day, at 1pm at McDonald Memorial Park at 1275 Continental St.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 15, 2019
