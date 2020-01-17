|
|
Lois Marie Henson
Lois Henson, age 83, passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center on January 10th after a brief illness and surrounded by her family.
Born Lois Marie Carl on August 28th, 1936, in Grants Pass, OR, to Marvin & Hildred Carl, she spent her early childhood in the Applegate, OR area before moving to Chico. After attending Chico High School and Chico State College, Lois met her husband, Walter on a blind date and they were married July 12, 1956. After several years in Chico, Lois & Walt moved to Bieber, CA.
After raising 2 sons, Lois worked as an EMT and CNA at Mayers Memorial Hospital in Fall River, CA for 10 years until retiring in 1987. Afterwards, Lois and Walt split their time between Redding and Crescent City until they settled down in Shasta Lake in 2014.
Lois leaves behind her devoted husband of 63 years, Walter; sons, Steve (Donna) of St. Maries, ID, Rick (Lisa) of Shasta Lake, sister Marlene (Dave) of Weiser, ID, and 4 grandsons who she adored: Jim, Charlie, Brian and Kevin. She will be missed greatly.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy Foundation North Palliative Care.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020