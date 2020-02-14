|
|
Lonnie Edward Wilson
Lonnie Edward Wilson, age 76, died at Mercy Hospital in Redding, CA, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from complications of a stroke.
Lonnie was born on May 25, 1943 in Longview, Washington to Minnie "Alice" Wehunt and Loyd E. Wilson, both of Arkansas. Lonnie was the second to the youngest of six children of a very tight knit family. The family moved from Washington to California in the 1950's.
Lonnie lived in Redwood Valley, Humboldt Co., CA and attended Arcata High School. While living in Redwood Valley he met Sharon Porter also of Redwood Valley and a classmate; she would become his wife. In-spite of being colored-blind, Lonnie was a successful electrician in the timber industry for 50 years. First with Clear Fir Sawmill in Redwood Valley, then the Masonite Corporation in Hoopa, CA. Finally, he served at Sierra Pacific Industries in Redding, CA from where he retired in February of 2008.
In 1978, Lonnie moved his family to Bella Vista, Shasta, Co., CA where he continued to enjoy the great outdoors boating at Trinity and Shasta Lakes with his siblings and family--water skiing, inner-tubing, camping, and hiking. Summers were spent traveling the western United States in the family RV with all the grandchildren attending family reunions and choosing special destinations. Favorites being the sand dunes of Florence, OR, National Parks, and famous landmarks. Lonnie was known to play as hard as he worked. His love of fast cars would take him to watch Nascar races and to build his beloved 1967 Corvette which he enjoyed displaying with his grandchildren at many car shows. Lonnie was known for his crazy driving, as well as his beautiful, sincere smile to all of those blessed to have met him.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Porter Wilson; their twins, Jody Wilson; son (Magalia, CA) and his wife Brandi and their daughter Katelyn Wilson; Laura Wilson-Hoke, daughter (Redding, CA) and her husband Stephen Hoke, their son Casey Hoke, their daughter Emily Hoke-Hunt and sisters, Rene Minter (Roseburg, OR) and Marjorie Peebles (Weslaco, TX) He is preceded in death by his parents, Loyd & Alice Wilson, brothers, Loyd Alford and Donald, and his sister Mary.
A memorial service is being held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Sunset Memorial Park in Eureka, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020