Redding - In loving memory of our dear Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma, who passed away on December 1, 2020. She leaves her children, Sandy Cerro, David Lundstrom, and Deanna ( Steve ) Westlake, her beloved Grandchildren, Courtney ( Yasha ) Saber, Tyler Cerro, Allie Billhardt, Aaron ( Elizabeth ) Westlake, Marissa ( Griffin ) Lemoine and those precious Great Grandchildren, Mercedes, Ashlynn, and Bodhi Saber, Aiden Westlake and soon to be baby Westlake and Chase Lemoine. Waiting to greet Mom in heaven is Carl Lundstrom, the love of her life for 63 years, son in law Richard Cerro and many relatives.



Lorene was born Feb. 19, 1930 in Little River KS. She followed Carl to California after their marriage on June 3, 1951. Carl was in the Air Force. When he was discharged they settled in Redding. Lorene was employed by Bank Of America in various capacities for many years. However her favorite job was caring for her family and friends with love and compassion.



She had much fun and happiness camping, especially in the redwoods, making bus trips across the USA with dad and on that super secret plane flight above the Arctic circle.



Death is sad when someone physically leaves Earth it is hard however, it can be so beautiful.



Carl and Lorene had the type of love you read about in fairytales and what most couples long to have. When Carl passed it was hard watching Lorene be without him. Knowing they are together again gives us peace and makes our hearts happy.



Graveside services will be held for family next week.









