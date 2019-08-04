|
|
Loretta Irene Humphries
- - Loretta Irene Humphries, was born to Walt and Bert Hunter on 11/17/39 in Philly, PA, and spent her youth in Havertown. She graduated from Moylan, Notre Dame, Class of '57, and met the love of her life, George, in '58. They moved to CA in '60, where George and "Ret" started a family of 3 sons.
They opened the Pizza Palace in La Mirada which later became Straw Hat Pizza. Upon moving to Arcata, in '77, Ret would also co-partner in a Straw Hat Pizza there, which later became Round Table Pizza, and a Bar and Grill in Eureka, I.M. Crabapple's. Upon moving to Redding, in '80, they opened a popular Cruise hangout, the Burger Express, and finally another Round Table Pizza in Corning.
After a long history of creating happy customers, dear employees, and friends, Ret and George were able to retire and spend happy times at Ret's favorite place: on a houseboat on Shasta. Anyone can attest to the best of times, where Ret would often be content just floating on a raft, surrounded by those she loved, BBQ'ing, skiing, swimming, fishing, and all of the joys that she found on the lake.
Ret was known to have a hard driven, compassionate attitude, yet did not suffer fools and commanded respect from anyone that planned on being in her life. Her sons knew better than to challenge her, and Hot Wheel tracks will always hold a special memory for them.
Ret loved to cook, and was amazing at it. Even with her recipes in hand, no one could quite duplicate her dishes. Especially, her baking skills were truly unmatched.
Many who knew her say that Ret was the strongest woman they have ever known. After a long, valiant, often brutal struggle with cancer, on July 17th she finally succumbed; but not before having her final words and goodbyes, being surrounded in a sea of love.
She is survived by her husband George, brother Tommy and wife Cora, sister Jeanie and husband Buzz, and her 3-sons: George and wife Teresa, Rich, Dave and wife Rohnda, as well as nieces, nephews, many grandchildren and great-great granchildren.
An angel on earth, she will be missed like no other. We are so grateful for her life. Loretta's Celebration of Life is August 10th, 11:00, at Redding Christian Fellowship.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 4, 2019