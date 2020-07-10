Loretta "June" Sunter
Palo Cedro - Loretta "June" Sunter of Palo Cedro, California went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 25, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born Loretta June Cooley in 1934 in Kansas, but has always been known as June. She was educated at Kansas University. After graduation, she became a kindergarten teacher. She met and married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Sunter, in 1960. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a dear neighbor and friend. She is predeceased by an infant son and her husband. She is survived and sorely missed by her three daughters, Julie, Lorie and Jane, and her grandchildren. As per her wishes, she will be buried in the Cooley family plot in Cunningham, Kansas, alongside her parents and husband. A celebration of life has been postponed due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in June's honor to the Shasta County Special Olympics
.