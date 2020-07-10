1/1
Loretta "June" Sunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta "June" Sunter

Palo Cedro - Loretta "June" Sunter of Palo Cedro, California went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 25, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born Loretta June Cooley in 1934 in Kansas, but has always been known as June. She was educated at Kansas University. After graduation, she became a kindergarten teacher. She met and married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Sunter, in 1960. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a dear neighbor and friend. She is predeceased by an infant son and her husband. She is survived and sorely missed by her three daughters, Julie, Lorie and Jane, and her grandchildren. As per her wishes, she will be buried in the Cooley family plot in Cunningham, Kansas, alongside her parents and husband. A celebration of life has been postponed due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in June's honor to the Shasta County Special Olympics.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jul. 10 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved