Lottie A'Dell Guillen age 28, of Redding CA passed away July 19th 2019. She was a graduate of Phoenix High School in 2008. She accomplished many things in a short-lived life one of those was Teen Challenge. She was a woman of many talents, although clumsy at times, that being just one strong point of her goofy personality. She was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter. She is survived by her daughter, Justiss Tala Wilson; mother, Tammy Guillen; father, Jesus Vasquez Alvarez; grandmother, Terry Hale; sisters, Amanda Guillen & brother-in-law Sonny Davis, Jessica Guillen & brother-in-law Sean Steele , Johnnie Guillen. And many cousins and in-laws (Wilson Family) and friend Chuck. Preceded in death by Nocona Redwolf Wilson.
There will be a wake held on the 17th of August at Life Center, 4440 Shasta Lake Blvd. from 6 pm to 6 am and Celebration of life/services will be held on the 18th of August from 1pm to 4 pm at 2000 Rancheria Rd. Redding Rancheria community room.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 16, 2019