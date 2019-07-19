|
|
Louis James Simpson
- - Louis J. Simpson, age 67, died on June 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. Lou is predeceased by his sister Janet Webster and parents LaDonn and Jim Simpson. Survivors include sister Carol Howard. Nieces Amy Howard, Sarah Webster and Liz Webster. Nephews Eric Webster, Glen Webster, Michael Howard and David Howard.
Lou graduated from Central Valley High School in 1969, attended Shasta College and Chico State. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and skier in his younger days. He raced pigeons and enjoyed bird watching. Everyone is invited to his celebration of life on July 21, 2019 from 3-5 pm at 2767 Bechelli Lane Redding. In the Mission Square.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from July 19 to July 20, 2019