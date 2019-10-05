|
|
Lucille "Tickie" Romig was born in Kelly Lake, Minnesota to Clifford and Edna Angen. She was the second of five siblings. They were each born in a different town finally settling in Alexandria Minnesota where she spent her childhood and young adult years. She attended Minneapolis School of Business and worked for Farmer's National Bank. She married Lowell Antell when he returned from overseas and they had four children. After spending their early years in Alexandria the family moved to the San Fernando Valley, CA in 1958.
For Tickie, family was everything. She was a wonderful, hardworking "stay at home Mom" who was active in her church, teaching Sunday school, being a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, going to the beach, taking her children to Minnesota for memorable summers and teaching them the skills they needed in life. The marriage ended and Tickie followed her daughter Ann to Redding CA where she took up her business skills once more and worked first for Shasta General Hospital and then later the U.S. Dept of Forestry. She retired in 1981 and for the next nine years her life revolved around her grandsons and trips to visit family.
She met Harold Romig on a blind date and they married on September 29,1990. They had 28 years together, traveling in their RV to visit family in Minnesota and Kansas. They also traveled to Great Britain and to New Zealand for the wedding of Tickie's daughter Nancy.
Tickie is preceded in death by her husband Hal last year and her older brother Harland.
Of her siblings she leaves her sister Vivian Godfrey of Alexandria MN, her sister Norma Schlein of Ventura ,CA and Doris Johnson of Tampa, FL. She also leaves her four children, James Antell, Redding, CA, Nancy Lees (Garry), of New Zealand, Ann Cropsey (Damon), Redding, CA, and Thomas Antell, Hayward, WI. She also is survived by her grandsons, Jason Davis (Dameta), Santa Rosa, CA and Terence Davis, Redding, CA and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Willa, Alden, and Archer.
The family wishes to thank Lawncrest Memorial Chapel, The Vistas Assisted Living and the First United Methodist Church for helping us through this difficult time. We request any donations to be made to the First United Methodist Church for funding their many projects of outreach in our community.
Her memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church at South and East Streets on Wednesday, October 9,2019 at 2:30 pm. You are invited to a reception following the service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 5, 2019