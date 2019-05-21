Services
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Lula Jolly Obituary
Lula Jolly

Redding - August 22, 1919 - May 8, 2019

Lula Jolly passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Reutlinger Community in Danville, CA.

Lula was born in Adamson, OK on August 22, 1919. She later moved to Sheep Ranch where she married Robert Lee Jolly and later settled in Redding, CA.

Lula enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, doing her clay artwork of birds and enjoying all of her family.

Lula is survived by her children: Lynne Richards(Hank), Ron Jolly of Redding, Linda Lonnberg(Michael) of Livermore, Grandchildren Joyce Kewely(Don) of Oregon, Theresa Thomsen, Regina Sharrett(Craig) of Redding, Nicole, Crystal, Roberta Jolly of Florida, Jenn Tole-Lonnberg, and Curtis Lonnberg(Jennie) of Livermore and 10 great grandchildren.

Lula was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jolly and her 3 sisters and 1 brother.

A chapel service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:00pm, then to graveside, followed by a celebration of Life at Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 E Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96002

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lula's memory may be made to Continuum Care Hospice, 5994 W. Las Positas Blvd., Suite 221, Pleasanton, CA 94588
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 21 to May 22, 2019
