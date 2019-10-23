|
Lynn Maria Eaton
On Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 Lynn Maria Eaton, loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of five, passed away while on a trip in Italy with dear friends at age 70.
Lynn was born August 2, 1949 in Long Beach, California to Harriette and Dr. Herbert Schroeder. She grew up with two older brothers, Robert and Bill who also proceeded her in passing. Lynn obtained her degree in Business Administration in 1971 and a degree in Dental Hygiene in 1973 at USC. She enjoyed being a dental hygienist for 46 years in Redding. On May 19th, 1973, she married Robert Eaton and together they raised their son, Jonathan, and daughter, Jennifer, in Palo Cedro.
Lynn had a passion for life and always thought of others first. As a child, she was involved with Camp Fire Girls, and as an adult, she was a dedicated Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader for over 17 years. "Always be prepared" and "help people at all times" were mottos she lived her life by. Throughout her life her selflessness and giving spirit impacted the people she interacted with, in special and meaningful ways.
Lynn loved traveling and exploring with friends and family. She enjoyed visiting foreign countries, road trips in her van, and camping in her fifth wheel. Her interests included hiking, kayaking, walking, and shopping. She also enjoyed reconnecting annually with her college friends from USC.
Known for her infectious smile, laughter, selflessness, and enthusiasm, Lynn was loved by the people in her life. She had a natural ability to find genuine joy and happiness in simple things. Every holiday was a reason to celebrate, decorate, enjoy company, plan festivities, and welcome everyone with open arms. Her abundance of energy never ceased to amaze people. This was especially evident in keeping up with her five grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Bob, her two children, Jonathan and Jennifer, and her grandchildren, Alora, Audrey, Thea, Luke, and Maeve. A celebration of life will be held outside on Sunday, November 10th, at the Gifford Pavilion in Turtle Bay Park at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Lynn Eaton Memorial Girl Scout Scholarship can be made on Go Fund Me and will be awarded to a Foothill High School student.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019