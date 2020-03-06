Resources
Mabel A. Evans passed away on March 4,2020. Born September 24,1927 she was 92 years old.

Mabel was a pillar of strength to all who knew her. She worked as a wife and mother for 77 years and will be greatly missed by all. Mabel is survived by daughters Terrill Hayes, Medford, OR, Paula Nielsen, Anderson, CA, Catherine Parker, Red Bluff, CA, Susan Evans, Redding, CA, Bette Evans, Redding, CA as well as 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Mabel is preceded in death by her son Archie G. Evans Jr. and her loving husband of 69 years Archie G. Evans Sr.

A memorial service will be held March 28,2020 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 11780 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA

A virtual memorial book is available at http://www.allenanddahl.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
