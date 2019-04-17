|
Madge Cleo Harding
Redding - Madge Cleo Harding, 88, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at Willow Springs Alzheimer's Special Care Facility.
Madge was born in Moroni, Utah, on August 13, 1930, to Don and Beth Nielson.
Madge is survived by her two sons Robb(Debbie) and Steve Harding(Linda), and her daughter Lizabeth Harding. Madge was predeceased by her dedicated and loving husband Bob, who passed away in 2007, and her oldest daughter, Kathleen Slanina Harding, who passed away in 1981. Madge had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Madge is also survived by her younger sisters Joy Bryant, Jean Curran, Sue Brand, and younger brother Randy Church, as well as extended family who reside in Utah and California.
Madge graduated from high school and soon thereafter married Bob in Provo, Utah on September 27, 1947, and settled down to-start a family. Madge had very fond memories of living in the "prefabs" while Bob attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah on the GI bill studying to become a civil engineer. Madge's first daughter Kathleen was born while Bob attended school and they lived in Logan. After graduating from Utah State, Madge and Bob moved to the Los Angeles area in 1953, where Liz, Robb_ and Steve were born. Eventually, in 1965, Madge and Bob moved to Redding, where Bob had a long and successful career with Clair A. Hill & Associates and CH2M Hill.
Madge was a beautiful woman who carried herself with a special grace, without being the least bit pretentious. However, she was never afraid to get her hands dirty, which she did on numerous occasions being married to her engineer, and former plumber, husband Bob. Madge was always there for her younger sisters, particularly Joy and Jean. She was a nurturing and caring mother and grandmother to all of her children and grandchildren. When Madge's children were growing up, her home was always the favorite of her children's friends to come and visit after school and enjoy Madge's homemade treats. Madge was just special in that way. She loved doing all of the things that children, teenagers, and young adults like to do. Madge was always there with a listening ear and a kind and loving heart, not just for her children and grandchildren, but for her husband and her many close friends and acquaintances. That is just who she was and as she will be remembered by the many lives she touched in her lifetime. Even during her long struggle with Alzheimer's, she retained her beauty, sweetness, and overall kind disposition. The caregivers often commented on how easy Madge was to care for, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Madge loved to travel, and she and Bob were fortunate to take many international trips that provided many years of wonderful memories and friendships. Madge very much enjoyed boating on Shasta Lake, taking family camping trips to Patrick's Point, gardening, and most of all, being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also active for many years in the Redding/Shasta County Women's Republican group.
Madge's family would like to extend a special thank you and note of appreciation to the many employees at Willow Springs Alzheimer's Special Care Facility who cared for Madge in her last years, and also to Mercy Hospice who provided caring assistance the last few weeks of Madge's life.
A private family celebration of Madge's life will be held in Redding at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 17, 2019