Malachia Kathryn "Kathy" Riggins
Cottonwood - 1939-2019
Malachia Kathryn "Kathy" Riggins of Cottonwood passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 with her sons by her side at Mercy Medical Center following an accident on May 17th. Kathy was born, the oldest of three children, in Whitewright Texas to Leonard and Jessie Jones on November 6, 1939. She moved to northern California with her family as a child in the 1950's.
Kathy graduated from Anderson High School in 1957 and married Robert "Bob" Riggins Sr. the same year. Together they had five sons, Bob Jr, Jim, Mark, Dean and John and were married for 50 years until Bob Sr. passed away in 2007.
She lived and raised her family in Weaverville, Fall River Mills and Susanville prior to retiring as a cook from the CDCR State Prison in Susanville and moving back to Cottonwood.
She was a very independent person, liked to spoil her dog Muggy and was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. She was affectionately known as "Nan" or "Nanny" by her family and will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Jessie Jones, her husband Robert Sr. and her son James "Jimmy" Riggins. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Following her wishes, she will cremated and her ashes scattered with her husband's in a private family memorial.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to your local SPCA or Humane Society on behalf of her devoted dog "Mugs" whom she loved.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 15, 2019