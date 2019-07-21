|
Manuel Pacheco
- - Manuel Pacheco, wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle, passed away on July 15, 2019 after a lifelong battle with diabetes.
Born August 31, 1946, in San Rafael, California, he is survived by his loving wife Doddy, his son Scott Pacheco and daughter Shannon Modin (Robert) and grandchildren Camryn and Brianna. He is also survived by his brother Mike Pacheco (Carol) of Bend, Oregon and his sister Gwen Munoz of Suisun City, his brother in law Terry Dickson of Palo Cedro and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Manuel and Doddy were married in Petaluma, California on February 17, 1968 and they had a wonderful life together, raising their family in Willow Creek and Redding. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time with his family on Shasta Lake and later traveling the country. His favorite place to vacation was Hawaii and he also loved the San Francisco Giants and playing pinochle. He was always so positive, he never let his health issues stop him from doing what he wanted to do. He loved his family and he loved spending time with his two granddaughters. He is truly missed by our family.
Manuel attended Petaluma High School and worked in different jobs during his life including the Forest Service, a motel owner, printing companies and lastly the Shasta County Opportunity Center. He had a passion for working with the developmentally disabled.
We would like thank the Redding medical community, especially Dr. Morris Ballard for taking such good care of him for over 38 years.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, August 11th from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the American Legion Post at 4309 Vallecito Street in Shasta Lake. Refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to a in his name.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 21, 2019