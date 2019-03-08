|
|
Margaret Bigelow Humphrey
Redding - Margaret Bigelow Humphrey, age 92, born 02/17/27 in Pueblo, CO passed away on 02/27/19 in her Redding CA home with family by her side. Margaret lived a full life and accomplished much. She enjoyed farm and rodeo life, trapeze and baton twirling in her early years, eventually receiving a BA & MA in Music from Western State Colorado. She went on to teach music, mostly voice and choir, in Oregon and then Redding where she settled and married her flight instructor, Jack Humphrey. Here, she enjoyed being a pilot and outdoor activities with family. She taught and supervised the music program for 8 schools for 18+ years. She became a developer of experimental educational programs at the Shasta Co Office of Education, including the LAMP and the GATE Programs. She frequently flew herself to southern counties to teach and monitor school administrators. In her retirement she was active in forming and leading the AWAKE sleep apnea awareness and support group, volunteering for her daughter's ministry, Compass and Shiningcare, traveling with the Shasta Winataskas RV group, and singing in the Crosspoint and Neighborhood Church choirs. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Her smile and laugh brightened the world. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Joanne & Jay McCarley; Granddaughter, Amanda McCarley; Step-son and daughter-in-law, William & Janice Humphrey; Step-son Michael Humphrey; Grandchildren, Kevin & Sherie Humphrey and 2 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sat. 3/9/19 at Anderson Community Church, 2364 Balls Ferry Road at 3:30pm to be officiated by her beloved former student, Les Baugh. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ShiningCare, Inc. at www.shiningcare.org or P.O. Box 993753, Redding CA 96099
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 8, 2019