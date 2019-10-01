|
Margaret Claire Collett
- - Margaret Collett was born in Oakland, California in 1929 to Jim and Kay Ellis, both of whose parents were among the first to settle in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Oroville and Gerber. Margaret was a graduate of Freemont High School and the University of the Pacific. She was president of her sorority Delta Gamma and intern Sorority Council Chair.
After marrying John von Husen from Stanford University, the couple settled in Marin County where she taught school. In 1953 their son John was born. They divorced and John and Marg moved to Shasta Lake where she met Gene Collett, an oil distributer. They married and had a daughter, Tanis. The couple moved to Chico for the next 13 years. Marg was KIXE Auction Chair-Woman and Board of Directors Chair, President of Chico Aqua Jets swim team, PTA President, Chico Women's Teachers Association President, AAUW and Omega Nous Sorority and Cub Scout Leader.
After 13 years in Chico they moved to Redding where Marg taught at Parson's Junior High School and Gene bought a car business. Seventeen years later they retired to Shingletown. Their children graduated from their respective universities to pursue their own careers: son John a bank manager and daughter Tanis, a teacher.
Marg was active as Shingletown Library Chairperson and Volunteer Activities Council, Community Center and Meadow Park President for over 10 years.
Gene enjoyed the wilderness and wildlife and became extremely busy doing community work. Marg enjoyed cruising and traveling with girlfriends visiting the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and Russia. Maui was her favorite.
Marg's son John passed away suddenly and Gene was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Four years later Gene passed away in Los Robles Park. Marg joined the Vista's assisted living community in 2015 where she became active as Council President for 2 years.
Margaret leaves behind sister Barbara Nelson, daughter Tanis Collett Bauguss and husband Ron, granddaughter Ashley Collett Bauguss , granddaughter Kristen Francis and husband Sreve, great-great grandchildren Alexa and Cruz Francis, grandson John Von Husen and Kassidy great granddaughter.
Marg respectfully requested a family-only small service and she will join Gene at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Igo Ono.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 1, 2019