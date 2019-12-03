|
|
Margaret Mae Webb
1-27-1937 to 11-26-2019
Margaret "Margie" Webb of Cottonwood was a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend.
She was born January 27,1937 in Newberry, Michigan to parents Dorman & Julia Toms. The family moved to California when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Anderson Union High School.
She married Albert "M. A." Webb, the love of her life on November 26, 1953.
She entered peacefully into eternal life on November 26th at the age of 82, also her 66th wedding anniversary.
Her greatest love was for her family, especially being a grandma. Her passion for babies was never ending. She also loved gardening, volunteering and especially baseball playing until she was in her early 60's and watching games as much as possible.
She is survived by sisters, Burdetta Moore, Millie (Bruce) Lofgren, brother Ernie (Geneva) Toms, sister-in-laws, Diana Webb, Alice Vaughn and Barbara Webb.
Children, Kathy (Andy) Phillips, Mike, Dale (Cindy), Lorna (Randy) Schuler, Troy, Andy (CynDee), 13 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Many many neices, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her beloved parents, sister Joan and brother Eddie.
Her love for all and passion for life will be forever etched in our hearts.
There will be a Celebration of Life on
Sunday December 15, 2019 from
11:00am to 1:00pm at the
Cottonwood Community Center
20595 Gas Point Rd
Cottonwood Ca 96022
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019