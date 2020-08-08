Margaret Olive Lavery
Margaret Olive Lavery went peacefully to be with Jesus on Monday, August 3, 2020. She is free from all pain and can walk, talk, and laugh again with those who have gone before her.
Margaret was born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada to Oliver and Margaret Mackay on September 18, 1930. She spent many years with her grandparents in Scotland and Aunt and Uncles in Canada. Margaret immigrated to Southern California in 1952 with her 1st husband. After his passing she met Edward Lavery, they married in 1962 and started a family a few years later. Margaret and her family moved to Shasta County in 1976 where she lived in Lakehead for 10 years and was a member and volunteer of the Lakehead Community Church. In 1986 she moved to Redding and started a new adventure.
Margaret worked for Pacific Bell for 35 years. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital Redding in the Gift Shop for nearly 20 years. She also volunteered at Neighborhood Church where she was a member for 33 years.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, her brother John, her husbands (Donald Shaw and Edward Lavery), and her grandson, Michael Syferd. She leaves behind her two daughters: Kelley Rollins (Philip) and Shannon Lavery-Creller and her grandsons: Edward Creller, Andrew Rollins, Noah Rollins, and Aaron Syferd, a great granddaughter Mikaela Creller and her sisters-in-law Marilyn Mackay and Norma Lavery. Margaret will be missed by all those who knew her, both by the relatives she leaves behind and the friends she held so dear to her heart.
A memorial service will be held on August 22nd at 1pm at Pathway Church, Redding.
A donation in her honor may be made to the Mercy Guild Association, Redding. https://www.supportmercynorth.org/ways-to-give/donate-online