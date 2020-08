Or Copy this URL to Share

Redding - Maria Sandoval passed away on Saturday, August 22nd at the age of 89, surrounded by family. She previously lived in Dunsmuir, CA with her late husband Donato Sandoval, where they raised 9 children & were blessed with 26 Grandchildren along 13 Great Grandchildren. Private services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy.









