Our beloved mom, Maria Wert passed away on June 6th, 2020. She was born on November 3rd, 1938 in Bad Kissingen, Germany. She fell in love with our father, Robert Wert while he was stationed in Germany serving in the Army. She immigrated to the United States when she was 21. Mom and Dad were married in 1957 and were married for 57 years until dad passed in 2014. Dad affectionately called mom Rosie.



She devoted her life to raising her six children. David Wert of Redding, Sandy Miranda of Anchorage, AK, Donald Wert and wife Pam of Redding, Lorelei Hale and husband Kenny of Redding, Bob Wert and wife Darlene of Beaverton, OR and John Wert of Anchorage, AK. She has 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Bear.



Mom worked for Holiday Inn for 16 years. Mom enjoyed crocheting blankets, watching the History Channel and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She would teach them to bake and cook. They kept her young and active.



Due to COVID-19 services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to dad at Lawncrest Memorial Park in Redding.



Rest In Peace Mom. We miss and love you so much!









