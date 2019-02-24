|
|
Marian Alice George
Redding - Marian Alice George (nee Hardendorf) passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 19, 2019 at Copper Ridge Care Center while recuperating from a hospital visit. Born September 14, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio. Marian lived a long, full life marveling at the many changes in her 99 and 1/2 years on Earth. She graduated Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing in 1940, married Willard Shove George in 1941 and raised five children. She proudly worked in her nursing profession until retirement age and then volunteered tirelessly at blood banks, in local community schools as a Foster Grandparent, and as a docent for Turtle Bay Park & Museum. She remained active in her church, Pilgrim Congregational, until her recent hospital visit in January. Marian loved to travel: To Europe; On cruises; And short tours closer to home. She had an innate curiosity about nature, holding the wonders of our world in awe. Hummingbirds brought her joy, and she always kept a full feeder on her porch. Marian loved people, made friends easily and over the years held a wide circle of close friends and friendly acquaintances.She lived by her faith, felt protected by her guardian angels and knew God would always provide. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, her daughter Shirley L. Greear, her son Robert L. George, and great-granddaughter Savannah Garner She is survived by her daughters Barbara Bourscheidt, Donna Ellis and Alice Gray, 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Marian's Life will be held at 2PM Saturday, March 2 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2850 Foothill Blvd, Redding. Everyone who knew and loved Marian is invited to attend.
Marian will be cremated by McDonald's Chapel, and her remains will be scattered at a private family service in Arizona. In lieu of flowers if you wish to make a contribution, the family would appreciate you supporting One Safe Place. ospshasta.org
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019