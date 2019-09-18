|
|
Marian Elaine Abbey Cortright
Redding - Marian Elaine Abbey Cortright was born December 13, 1932 in Corning NY the daughter of Lloyd and Lucretia (Keck) Abbey. Our Lord called her home on August 23, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded by her husband, Ken, in 1993.
Marian attended public schools in Corning NY and graduated from Northside High School in 1950.
On November 22, 1952 Ken Cortright married Marian Abbey in Corning, N.Y. They are the parents of five children; Steve, Charles, Frank, Patti & Drew.
The family moved from New York to California in the early 60's and settled in Anderson, CA.
In their retirement years, Marian joined Ken in fulltime "RV"ing until Ken's passing. Marian then made her home in the Boise, Idaho area to be closer to her daughter, Patti. She was an active member of the WELs church. She leaves her five children, five sisters, many nieces, nephews, grand-children and great grand-children.
We rejoice that Marian and Ken are with their Savior and look forward to a joyous reunion in heaven.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 18, 2019