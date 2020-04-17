|
Marian Joyce Meyer
Redding - On March 23, 2020 Marian Joyce Meyer, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90.
Marian was born on her Grandparents farm Espie and Maggie Leach on December 29, 1929 to Leon Oakley and Dena Mae (Leach) Nichols, in the Township of Fredonia, Calhoun, Michigan.
As a child, she grew up in Marshall Michigan in a one room cabin that her Father built, that was right on the lake. she learned to swim, row a boat, ice skate and fish with her best friend and Brother Nicky. Mom always said they were two peas in a pod. Marian went to a one room schoolhouse called Wilder Creek, which was in the Township of Eckford, Michigan. Her family moved to Marshall Michigan, where she started high school. Halfway through the 10th grade, her father decided it was time to move, so they headed to Grants Pass Oregon, this is where she graduated from the 12th grade. As an adult she joined the Women's Order of The Eastern Star. The Women got together, and learned to cook, sew and made quilts for others in their community. In 1958, Marian met the love of her life Donald Meyer, in our Grandfather Herman's Bakery and they fell in love. They dated for a short while and got Married in April of 1959. Marian and Donald decided to move to Eureka Ca, where they purchased a home. They soon started a family, and had two daughter's Dena and Donna. As a family we loved going to the ocean. we went clamming, looked for rocks, seashells and agates. We stayed in Eureka until 1969, when we headed for warmer weather and moved to Redding Ca. we loved going to Whiskeytown Lake during the Summer, we camped, sailed, fished, pick blackberries and skipped flat stones across the lake. Our Mom was an excellent swimmer and swam with grace.
Marian planted a beautiful garden every Summer with the help of our Dad, so we could all enjoy the fruits of her labor. Every Summer she canned several different kinds of pickles, tomatoes and peppers. One Summer she grew so many cantaloupes, that she cut them in half and filled them with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Our Mom was an excellent Baker and cook. She made everything by scratch, her Lemon Meringue, Cherry and Blackberry Pies were the best we have ever had. She also made the best yeast bread and the biggest sour dough cinnamon rolls. our Mom was also an excellent seamstress and made most of our clothes while growing up.
After us kids left the nest, our parents enjoyed playing Tennis, riding bikes, canoeing and watching the Warriors on television.
Our Mom always taught us the value of a dollar and that every penny counts.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents Leon Nichols and Dena Nichols (Newman), Sister Marilyn Weeks (Larry) and Brother Nicky Nichols. She leaves behind her husband Donald Meyer of 60 years, who lovingly cared for her, until she left us. Daughters Donna Foster (Jeff)of Redding and Dena H Meyer of Shelter Cove Ca. Grandchildren Jessica Ditzler (Brett), Ashley Dickson (Donald), Samantha Baker (james) and Michael James Baker and her Great Grandchildren Olivia, Emma, Elijah, Alaina, Gunnar, Kolton and Isabel. She also leaves behind her puppies...Carley Anne and Mary Jane, who she loved very much.
Marian's final resting place will be at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery at 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo Shasta County, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020