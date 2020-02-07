|
|
Marilyn Frances Sindelar Vondracek
Grass Valley - Marilyn Frances Sindelar Vondracek, passed peacefully January 21, 2020 at the age of 96 in Grass Valley, California. Marilyn was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Hugo Richard Sindelar and Adeline Blanche Lopata. They lived for a short time in Des Moines, Iowa and then settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Marilyn and her two brothers were raised there on a dairy farm. After high school, Marilyn went to Secretarial College. While working as a secretary, she met her future husband, Joseph Lumir Vondracek. They married June 14, 1946 and then traveled west to settle in Southern California. Marilyn and Joe raised four daughters and one son. Upon retiring from Shasta County Probation Department, Marilyn and Joe enjoyed camping, weekends with a motorcycle club, Dixieland Jazz Festivals, Steam train excursions, library volunteering, and working the polls during elections. Marilyn was an avid San Francisco Giants fan and never turned down a bowl of popcorn. Loved by family and friends, her sense of humor, kindness and gentle smile will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Mary Kadish of Grass Valley, CA., Sharon Burwell and husband Carlton Burwell of Monterey, CA., Fiona Vondracek of Monterey, CA., her son, Joseph Vondracek II of Sacramento, CA., eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Lumir Vondracek and her eldest daughter, Kathee Ann Vondracek.
A memorial service has yet to be determined. I lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Redding Public Library in Redding California.
Funeral Arrangements provided by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary of Nevada City, Ca. (530)-265-2429
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020