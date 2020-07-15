Marina Ford



Marina Ford, known to those she loved as Rina, passed away peacefully in her longtime home in Redding, California on July 6th, 2020.



Rina was born in Costa Rica on July 19th 1938, and at 18 she immigrated to America and eventually became a US citizen. Throughout all of life's adventures, Rina grew to be the friend, wife, mother, teacher, caretaker, and woman of great faith that people knew her to be. Rina shared her life and colorful spirit with the people she loved most. She was outwardly passionate about her faith and serving those around her, and was best known for her vibrant demeanor and charismatic storytelling.



Rina joins the love of her life, Robert (who passed in early 2015), on the other side, and she leaves behind three children and their spouses, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.



Rina preached that each day she saw at least one miracle, and as she passes from this life, she leaves her legacy of looking for blessings, large and small, in each and every day.









