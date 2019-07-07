Services
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
2040 Walnut Avenue
Redding , CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McMullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann McMullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Ann McMullen Obituary
Marjorie Ann McMullen

- - Marjorie Ann McMullen, beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and sister, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday July 2nd. She lived a wonderful life committed to family and the Lord. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 13, 1931, she graduated from Bishop Lillis High School in Topeka and later from St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas. Marjorie married her high school sweetheart Robert E. McMullen in Chicago on February 4th, 1956. The young couple soon moved to northern California to raise a family. Marjorie had a passion for teaching, and guided countless second graders at Project City Elementary School over her 25-year career. She mentored many teachers along the way. In addition to teaching in the classroom, Marjorie taught Catholic religious education at St. Joseph Church, all while raising her seven children. Upon retirement in 1993, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and family as well as reading a good book. Her favorite moments in life were birthday parties and time spent laughing with family and friends.

Preceded in death by son Patrick and husband Robert. She is survived by her sisters Theresa Harmening and Helen Benson, her children Theresa Jorgensen, Mary Brady, Laura McMullen, Kathy Lamb, Robert McMullen, Patricia Fuller, Susan McLain, her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at 11AM Tuesday July 9th at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel at 2655 Eureka Way in Redding. A celebration of life with a champagne toast (her favorite) will be held immediately following the funeral mass, which will take place at 10AM Wednesday July 10th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2040 Walnut Avenue, Redding CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from July 7 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen & Dahl - Redding
Download Now