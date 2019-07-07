Marjorie Ann McMullen



- - Marjorie Ann McMullen, beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and sister, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday July 2nd. She lived a wonderful life committed to family and the Lord. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 13, 1931, she graduated from Bishop Lillis High School in Topeka and later from St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas. Marjorie married her high school sweetheart Robert E. McMullen in Chicago on February 4th, 1956. The young couple soon moved to northern California to raise a family. Marjorie had a passion for teaching, and guided countless second graders at Project City Elementary School over her 25-year career. She mentored many teachers along the way. In addition to teaching in the classroom, Marjorie taught Catholic religious education at St. Joseph Church, all while raising her seven children. Upon retirement in 1993, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and family as well as reading a good book. Her favorite moments in life were birthday parties and time spent laughing with family and friends.



Preceded in death by son Patrick and husband Robert. She is survived by her sisters Theresa Harmening and Helen Benson, her children Theresa Jorgensen, Mary Brady, Laura McMullen, Kathy Lamb, Robert McMullen, Patricia Fuller, Susan McLain, her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A rosary will be held at 11AM Tuesday July 9th at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel at 2655 Eureka Way in Redding. A celebration of life with a champagne toast (her favorite) will be held immediately following the funeral mass, which will take place at 10AM Wednesday July 10th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2040 Walnut Avenue, Redding CA. Published in Redding Record Searchlight from July 7 to July 9, 2019