Marjorie Byrd Obituary
Cottonwood - Age 99, passed away on Jan.16,2020. Grew up in Picher, OK. Married Claude Byrd. Moved to Westwood, CA. had 3 children. Moved to Cottonwood had 6 more children. Marjorie worked at The Little Market then at Cottonwood Water Office until 1985.

Marjorie is survived by all 9 of her children, Rodney Byrd (Sharol), Connie Welday (Jim), Sandy Smith (Don), Jennifer Cox (Doug), Marlene Byrd, Krissy Cowan (Terry), Vickie Grove (Joe), Tawana Cameron (Stewart), and Dane Byrd (Eileen). 16 Grandchildren, 35 Great-Grandchildren, plus 1 one the way. 5 Great-Great Grandchildren, plus 2 on the way.

Services will be held at Neighborhood Church of Anderson-Cottonwood on Rhonda Rd. Anderson on Feb. 1. Visitation 9:30-11:00 am. Services at 11am, followed by graveside service at Cottonwood Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
