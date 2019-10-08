|
Marjorie Carolyn (Mohler) Cooper
Redding - Marg Cooper was born on December 17, 1937 in Red Bluff, CA. She was predeceased by her husband Bennie Cooper and 3 siblings: Bertie (Mohler) Crawford, Evelyn (Mohler) AArdema and Jack (Jacky) Mohler Jr, She is survived by her sons: Ross and Eric Cooper, granddaughter: Kennedy, 5 siblings: Paul Mohler, Tom Mohler, Kathy (Mohler) Manning, Earl Paul (E.P) Mohler and Janie (Mohler) Scott as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marg graduated in 1955 from Red Bluff High School, married Bennie Lee Cooper in 1960, then proceeded to travel the world with her family. She spent time all over the Continental United States, as well as Puerto Rico, Portugal, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. But there's no place like home so Marg returned to northern California in 2014 where she enjoyed Thursday after lunches with a ladies club and spending time with her granddaughter. Most of all she enjoyed making her fabulous quilts, which she did until the day she passed on October 1, 2019.
A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at The Elks, 355 Gilmore Rd, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Please check Marg's facebook for more information, or call (530) 215-3605.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 8, 2019