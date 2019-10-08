|
Marjorie Carolyn (Mohler) Cooper
Redding - Marg Cooper was born on December 17, 1937 in Red Bluff, CA. She was predeceased by her husband Bennie Cooper and 3 siblings: Bertie (Mohler) Crawford, Evelyn (Mohler) AArdema and Jack (Jacky) Mohler Jr. She is survived by her sons: Ross and Erik Cooper, granddaughter: Kennedy and 5 siblings: Paul Mohler, Tom Mohler, Kathy (Mohler) Manning, Earl Paul (E.P) Mohler and Janie (Mohler) Scott as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marg graduated in 1955 from Red Bluff High School and married Bennie Lee Cooper in 1960, then she proceeded to travel the world with her family. She spent time all over the Continental United States, as well as Puerto Rico, Portugal, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. But there is no place like home so Marg returned to northern California in 2014. Here she enjoyed Thursday afternoon lunches with a ladies club and spending time with her granddaughter. Most of all she enjoyed making her fabulous quilts which she did until the day she passed on October 1, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday October 27th 2pm at The Elks, 355 Gilmore Rd, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Please join us in celebrating her amazing life.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019