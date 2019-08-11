|
On Saturday, August 3, Marjorie Irwin, died at the age of 88.
Marjorie was born on March 7, 1931, in Fairview, Montana to Will and Elizabeth Downing. She married Louis "Spike" Boehle in 1949. They had three children, Greg, Mark and, Pam. In 1974, she married Milton Irwin.
Margie obtained an AA in nursing from Shasta College in 1974, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chico State in 1975. She enjoyed a long career as an RN at Shasta Blood Center.
Margie is known for her generous and kind heart and her loud and infectious laugh. She enjoyed sewing, and especially quilting, gifting her family with her handiwork. She also quilted with other women at Trinity Lutheran Church (her church for many years), providing quilts for those in need through Lutheran World Relief. She was a wonderful cook, and loved keeping house, (except for dusting) and was an avid reader.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Les, Roy, Donald "Ducks" and Lloyd Downing and Ruth Hayden. She is survived by her husband, Milton, her three children, Greg Boehle (Denise), Mark Boehle (Janet) and Pam Boehle-Silva (Dennis), stepchildren Sharon and Keith Irwin, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with her sister Lois Busby.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church on Hilltop Dr. at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the opening of a hospice house in Kenya.
Please make checks payable to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4701 Grove St. Rocklin, CA 95677, earmarked for Kenya Hospice.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019