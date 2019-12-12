Services
Marjory Eunice Bray Kerl

Marjory Eunice Bray Kerl Obituary
Marjory Eunice Bray Kerl

Redding - Marge, as she was known to family and friends, passed away in Redding on December 5, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born Marjory Eunice Bray in Yreka on May 9, 1918 to William A. and Ruby Green Bray; and she lived the first years of her life in the small town of Bray in eastern Siskiyou County. This town was established along the railroad on land originally homesteaded by her grandfather William J. Bray. In 1927, the family moved to Hilt, and Marge graduated from Yreka Highschool in 1934. She then attended Mount Zion School of Nursing in San Francisco and graduated in 1940. Her first nursing job was in Yreka for which she was paid $40 per month! She then worked in several towns until she and her then husband moved to Redding in 1959. They bought the house which Marge lived in for 60 years until she had to sell earlier this year to move to an assisted living facility. For many years, she continued her nursing career in the Redding area working at Mercy Hospital, Irwin Memorial Blood Bank, and as a home health nurse for Shasta County. Marge was an avid deer hunter and fisherman from the time she was a little girl, and her other interests throughout life included bridge, gardening (especially roses), cooking, and entertaining.

Marge is survived by her daughter Susan Fulkerson and three grandsons, Dan, Mike, and Matthew Baker. Arrangements are being handled by Girdner Funeral Chapel in Yreka. There will be no memorial service, and Marge will be interred in the Bray family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Yreka.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
