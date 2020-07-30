Mark Edward Dunton



3/25/1958-7/17/2020



Mark Dunton passed away after a long illness on July 17, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his father "Bob" William James Dunton in 2013.



Mark is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Dunton, two brothers; Eric and Scott Dunton, His wife of 40 years; Joy C. Dunton, son Mark (Whitney) Dunton, daughter Michelle (Mike Green) Dunton, three grandsons; Austin Dunton, Kody Muse, and Jayden Miller, and one nephew Derrick Dunton.



Mark was very active and well-known in the Happy Valley community. He was a volunteer fireman for more than 20 years and served on the board for the Happy Valley Community Foundation. He was always eager to pitch in and help everyone. Mark was also very supportive in the 4-H programs as well as the local strawberry festival and annual Happy Valley fire department fundraiser barbecue and children's sports. Mark and Joy attended countless baseball and football games in support of local kids and family members.



Mark's gentle spirit and kind heart will forever be cherished and missed by all!



A Celebration of Marks Life will be held at the Happy Valley Fire Department on Palm Ave on August 8, 2020 4-7 PM.









