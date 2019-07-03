|
|
Mark Green
Cottonwood, CA - Mark Green of Cottonwood, CA died Monday June 24 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, CA after a short illness.
He was born in Sacramento, CA February 23, 1951 to W W Bill and Wynell Green.
Mark spent most of his working life in construction which took him to many job sites around the country, Canada, South America and even Europe.
After Mark graduated high school in 1969 he entered the army where he served two tours in Viet Nam.
Mark is survived by his wife Mary of Cottonwood, Ca and daughter Katie Hammers of Los Angeles, Ca.
Services will be July 15 2019 at Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, Ca at 2pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 3, 2019