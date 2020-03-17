|
Marsha Joan Lakmann
Anderson - Marsha Joan Lakmann (Givens) age 71 of Anderson, CA passed away at her home unexpectedly on February 25th, 2020.
Marsha was preceded in death by her Husband Larry Lakmann and Parents Everett Givens and Phyllis Schmidt and her Step - Father Frank Schmidt. She is survived by her only daughter Roxanne Crane, of Happy Valley, her 3 Grandchildren Angela Steffensen of Yreka, Michael Sims of Anderson and Gabriella Calvery of Happy Valley, 2 Great-Granddaughters Maddison and Olivia Marlton and 3 Great Grandsons Tyler, Alex and Connor Sims. She is also survived by her brother Everett Givens (Debora) of Eugene, Ore, her Sister Janice Crossland (Donald) of Coos Bay, Ore and her brother Allan Schmidt (Jan) of Eureka, Ca as well as nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday March 21st, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Happy Valley Cemetery at 6283 Oak St In Happy Valley. The Family will have a celebration of life and reception at their family home 16577 Scout Ave Anderson, CA. (Happy Valley). All those whose lives Marsha touched are invited to join the family in saying goodbye and celebrating the remarkable women she was.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020