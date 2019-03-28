|
Martha Janice Johnson
Salem, OR. - Martha Janice Johnson age 90 passed away Wednesday, March 21st at her home in Anderson after a short illness.
Janice was born in Salem Oregon on 11/27/1928 the second child of John and Betty Harnsberger. Preceded in death by her brother John "Tiny" Harnsberger , her husband Clyde and her parents.
After graduating from high school Janice went to San Jose State getting her bachelors degree in Education. She started her teaching career in Shingletown in 1950 where she meet the love of her life Clyde Johnson.
She then went on to teach kindergarten at Meadowlane in Anderson before joining the Redding School district. She then taught at Manzanita, Sequoia, and Magnolia schools retiring after 38 years.
Janice and Clyde were married for 63 years before he passed in 2014. They had two children, daughter Marianne and her husband Dennis and son Thom Johnson. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Monette, grandchildren Deeta, Carrianne, Ian, Travis and Jesse, 9 great grandchildren and her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Janice and Clyde spent their retirement years traveling the world , taking many trips from Alaska to Australia and New Zealand as well as to Hawaii to see Pearl Harbor. They rounded out their bucket list visiting all the lighthouses and covered bridges in North America as well as visiting as many railroad museums and steam engines as they could find.
Janice prided herself on being an educator, promoting and supporting education throughout her life. She loved her beautiful flower gardens and orchards as well as watching area birdlife especially the many hummingbirds who visited her feeders. And her cat, kitty.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 28, 2019